Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 6,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.30. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.72 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.