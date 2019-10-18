Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Palomar to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Palomar stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. 6,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71. Palomar has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $237,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,694,890.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

