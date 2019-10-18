Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after purchasing an additional 462,682 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.
SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,940. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65.
In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
