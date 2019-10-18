Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after purchasing an additional 462,682 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,940. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

