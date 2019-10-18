Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 132,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. 41,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

