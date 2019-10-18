Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 673.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,442,000 after buying an additional 1,099,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after buying an additional 789,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at $24,641,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at $17,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,010. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.