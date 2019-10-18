Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Steven Chung Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,325,500.00.

PD opened at $26.58 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $51,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $30,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $29,470,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Pagerduty during the second quarter worth $14,115,000. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upgraded Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.48.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

