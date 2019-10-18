PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

