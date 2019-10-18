Pact Group (ASX:PGH) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.48. Pact Group shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 403,064 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

In other Pact Group news, insider Raymond Horsburgh bought 16,000 shares of Pact Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.26 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$36,112.00 ($25,611.35). Also, insider Carmen Chua bought 15,000 shares of Pact Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$32,400.00 ($22,978.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,933 shares of company stock valued at $108,265.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

