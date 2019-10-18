Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 288,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 58,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

