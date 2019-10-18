Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $129.39.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.61.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

