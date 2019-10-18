Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mary K. Weddle purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $414,397.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,960. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.51%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

