Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8,432.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

COHR stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.13. 68,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.97. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $173.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Coherent had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $339.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

