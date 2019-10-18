Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,023 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.03. 10,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,386. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.68 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

