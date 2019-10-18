Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 22,619 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after buying an additional 1,183,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 1,151,243 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,232,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 984,434 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,839,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 621,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,109,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,732. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.