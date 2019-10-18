Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,997,000 after purchasing an additional 136,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 3.2% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,449,000 after acquiring an additional 154,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gartner by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $144.29. 7,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,550. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

