Oxycoin (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74,639.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $74,639.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxycoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00036246 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.