Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

BATS:HYDB remained flat at $$50.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,092 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.

