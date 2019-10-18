Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. Desjardins downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 42,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

