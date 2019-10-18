Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 517,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

