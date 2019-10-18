Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 1,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,205. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

