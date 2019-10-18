Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.62 and its 200-day moving average is $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $229.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANSYS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

