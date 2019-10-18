Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,597 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 302,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,483. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.70.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

