Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives $12.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 272,109 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 million and a P/E ratio of -8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 97.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.