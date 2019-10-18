Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $370,346.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,230,695.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,125 shares of company stock worth $6,597,327. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.77. 57,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

