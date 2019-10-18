Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

MNST traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. 101,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

