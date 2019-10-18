Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,252,762,000 after acquiring an additional 176,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after acquiring an additional 913,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $438,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,049,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $73,201.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,430.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $94.13. 118,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

