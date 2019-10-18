Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) shot up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 176,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 148,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Orestone Mining Company Profile (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Orestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.