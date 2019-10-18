O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.86 and the lowest is $4.73. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $4.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $17.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.41 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.16 to $19.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.93.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 54.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after acquiring an additional 332,297 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,538. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $314.14 and a 1-year high of $414.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

