Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 8.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 156,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 66.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 27,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $53.86. 162,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350 in the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

