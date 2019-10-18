Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 192,953 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

TLT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $139.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

