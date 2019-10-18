Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after buying an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,582,000 after buying an additional 230,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,544,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after buying an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,920,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,557,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.36. 17,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average is $157.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

