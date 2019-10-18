Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after acquiring an additional 857,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after acquiring an additional 402,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $165.77 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.