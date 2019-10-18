Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 44,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,413. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23.

