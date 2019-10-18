Oppenheimer Weighs in on T-Mobile Us Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Nomura upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

TMUS opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $59.96 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.4% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

