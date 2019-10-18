Oppenheimer Reiterates $127.00 Price Target for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.65.

Shares of AXP opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

