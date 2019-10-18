Oppenheimer Comments on Capital One Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

