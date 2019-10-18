Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Opko Health has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Opko Health by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Opko Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Opko Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Opko Health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Opko Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

