Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

ONTX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.54. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 976.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 75,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $121,692.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 37,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $45,807.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,088. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Onconova Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.