Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

