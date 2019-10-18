Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

NYSE:ODC opened at $33.63 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $253.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

