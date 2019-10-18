Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Update

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OII stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.