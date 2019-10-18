OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCANF. BMO Capital Markets raised OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

