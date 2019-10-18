Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a positive rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.55.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,449.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

