Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,908,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,341,000 after buying an additional 2,510,262 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after buying an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,324,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,847. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

