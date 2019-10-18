Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,639 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 132.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 196.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apache by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth approximately $15,919,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apache by 231.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,000,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 698,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.44. 465,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.86. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

