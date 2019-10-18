Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 178 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.6903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.