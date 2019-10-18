Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $785,000 in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,542,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,671,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

