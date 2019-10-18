Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 512.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,611. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 86,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $10,990,890.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 312,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,696,523.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $2,625,932.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,133 shares of company stock valued at $39,829,477. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.