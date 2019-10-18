Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 869 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

