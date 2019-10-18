Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,073 ($14.02).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,175.45 ($15.36).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,346.50 ($17.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,303.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,262.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.51. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 737.60 ($9.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 10,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, with a total value of £115,300 ($150,659.87). Also, insider Neill Abrams purchased 1,610 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89). Insiders have bought 16,862 shares of company stock worth $20,282,062 in the last ninety days.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.